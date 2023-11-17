Live
- MP assembly polls: about 63 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm
- RBI's tighter regulatory risk weight to hit banks' capital adequacy by 60 bps: S&P
- Sensex, Nifty decline on selloff in banking, financial stocks
- Yami Gautam wraps up ‘most important film’ of her career
- Major Earthquake in Philippines-No casualties reported so far but potential damage is feared.
- Silkyara tunnel collapse: Rubble cleared over 24-metre stretch to rescue trapped labourers
- Increased stress in pregnancy linked to children's behavioural problems
- Only 0.09% share in NewsClick, no role in journalism, management: HR head in bail plea
- IAF's Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearses for air show ahead of Cricket World Cup final
- Taking measures for smooth conduction of election, says Mulugu district collector
Just In
UP cleric asks Muslim women to avoid salons where men work
A cleric in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday said that Muslim women must avoid going to the beauty salons where men are employed.
Saharanpur: A cleric in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Friday said that Muslim women must avoid going to the beauty salons where men are employed.
Mufti Asad Kasmi it as "forbidden" and "unlawful" for women to get their makeup done at such establishments.
Kasmi further advised that women should instead opt for salons where there are only female employees.
Last month, a Kanpur woman had filed a police complaint claiming that her husband pronounced triple talaq over the phone from Saudi Arabia upon learning that she had her eyebrows shaped.
Gulsaiba told police that her husband was “old fashioned” and raised objections over her fashion choices.
She said that her husband initiated a video call during which he noticed her newly shaped eyebrows.
He questioned her about it, and despite her explanations that she had got her eyebrows shaped because she felt her face did not look good with unruly hair, he became angry and pronounced talaq three times over the video call.