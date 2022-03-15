UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath meets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

After a massive victory in the recently held assembly elections, the BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath has met union minister and BJP campaign incharge Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi. Yogi Adityanath has thanked the union minister for his relentless effort in the poll campaign to bring the BJP to the power for the second consecutive time.



He is on a two-day visit to the National Capital. This is his first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. The UP CM-designate will be meeting other BJP top brass.

In the recently announced results of UP assembly elections, BJP has won 255 seats defeating Samajwadi Party which won 111 seats. The BJP has also won in three other state leaving Punjab to Aam Aadmi Party.