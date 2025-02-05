UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses conspiracy against Sanatan Dharma

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently emphasised the significance of Sanatan Dharma in ensuring the safety of India during his visit to Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Ram Bhadracharya ji’s camp in Mahakumbh.

He stated, “If Sanatan Dharma is safe, then India is safe; and if India is safe, then humanity is safe”. During his address to devotees, CM Yogi asserted that some individuals are conspiring against Sanatan Dharma but assured that it has the unwavering support of millions of saints. He pointed out that no one like Marich and Subahu can harm this ancient tradition.

The Chief Minister highlighted that approximately 38 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 with the Paush Purnima bath. He regarded this event as a grand presentation of the glory of Sanatan Dharma, attracting devotees from around the world.

Yogi Adityanath criticised those who oppose the Maha Kumbh event, recalling that they are often the same people who challenged the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and questioned significant events like the Kumbh. He also remarked that they resisted testing, treatment, and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister also referred to the grand Prana Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, which showcased the rich history of Sanatan Dharma. He noted that the construction of the Maha Kumbh and the Ram Temple are symbols of the power of Sanatan culture. As the event continues until February 26, Mahashivratri, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that three Amrit Snans have already taken place, where all the Akharas and religious leaders participated in the sacred ritual at Triveni Sangam.

He asserted that followers of Sanatan Dharma will not forgive those who attempt to discredit this significant event. The Chief Minister also expressed concern that opponents of Sanatan Dharma are trying to mislead even Parliament with false information.

Yogi Adityanath said, “In a parliamentary democracy, Parliament is supreme; attempts to deceive it will never be accepted”. Finally, Yogi Adityanath urged followers of Sanatan Dharma to remain vigilant against conspiracies targeting their culture and to ignore any rumours. He acknowledged that while disagreements may occur, there should be no place for doubt about the revered traditions upheld by saints and acharyas.

During the programme, Ram Bhadracharya assured the Chief Minister that this Maha Kumbh will make history for Sanatan Dharma and extended an invitation to CM Yogi for a visit to Chitrakoot. Jagadguru Vishnu Swami Santoshcharya Satua Baba was also present at the event.