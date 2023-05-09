UP Declares 'The Kerala Story' As Tax Free

Live
Highlights
- The Uttar Pradesh government will declare the recently released movie "The Kerala Story" to be tax-free in the state.
- After Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh is now the second state to declare the contentious movie "tax-free."
According to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government will declare the recently released movie "The Kerala Story" to be tax-free in the state. According to the chief minister's secretariat, Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, could view the movie with members of his cabinet in a special screening that will be held at Lok Bhawan.
Raghvendra Mishra, the UP BJP secretary, recently presented the movie to 100 female students in Lucknow. After Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh is now the second state to declare the contentious movie "tax-free."The movie demonstrates how daughters who fall victim to the love jihad trap have their lives devastated. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister, stated in a video message that it also reveals the terrorists' strategic planning.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has backed the movie, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it at a campaign event in Karnataka. The movie, which portrays the coercive conversion of females prior to their recruitment by the terrorist organisation Islamic State, has already sparked a political uproar across the nation.
Meanwhile, the Sudipto Sen-directed film was banned on Monday by the West Bengal administration. The Kerala Story has been outlawed, according to West Bengal's chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who made the announcement on Monday. This is done to prevent any acts of hatred and violence and to keep the state's tranquilly.
