UP Deputy CM Call Encounter As A 'Historic Action'

Asad Ahmed, a wanted suspect in the murder of Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya described it as a "very historic action."



While speaking to a news organisation, Maurya said that Asad's encounter is a sign that the era of criminals is over. He expressed his joy through Twitter that "This is a very historic action by UP police. It is a huge message that the era of criminals is over and criminals must surrender," reported Zee News.





This is a very historic action by UP police. It is a huge message that the era of criminals is over and criminals must surrender: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on the police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi pic.twitter.com/zclQKIbaWL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023





Asad and Ghulam, who were both wanted in connection with the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, were killed in a shootout with the UP Police's Special Task Force team in Jhansi. They were later stopped by an STF unit in Jhansi as they attempted to escape on a motorbike. They responded by firing on the staff, which resulted in their deaths.



Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that both were having a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. He claimed that the accused was found to have sophisticated weaponry developed abroad. He further mentioned that Vimal Kumar and Navendu Kumar, two deputy superintendents of police, were in charge of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force squad.