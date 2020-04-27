UP Govt. Acts To Redress Complaints From Agra Quarantine Centre

Agra: The Agra District Magistrate, Prabhu N. Singh told media persons that the UP administration was looking into complaints of the manner of food distribution at a quarantine centre in Agra. Media reports on the quarantine centre at Sharda Group of institutions showed people inside reaching to food through a grilled screen. The food, being served through this grilled screen, led to people inside collecting on the other side without any social distancing.

Videos of the patients inside the quarantine centre being given food kept on a table on the other side of the screen went viral following which the Agra District Magistrate said that corrective measures had now been taken.





After receiving complaints about food distribution at quarantine centre at Sharda Group of Institutions,we held inspection.Corrective measures taken:Agra DM on viral video wherein quarantined ppl try to get food through grilled partition.

According to the Agra District Magistrate, Prabhu N. Singh, top officials of the state government team have been directed to probe the matter. They have also been asked to identify loopholes and ensure that greater care is taken at the COVID-19 quarantine centre.





The top officials of the team have been asked to look into the matter and fix the responsibilities. The team has been directed to identify the loopholes and be more careful in rendering services at the #COVID19 quarantine centre: Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate, Agra.

Agra is one of the hotspots in Uttar Pradesh with COVID-19 positive cases. UP has so far recorded 1868 coronavirus positive cases with 29 deaths. 289 people have recovered from the deadly pandemic in the state so far. Other places in the state where cases continue to rise are Lucknow and Kanpur.

The state government's decision to seal the NOIDA-Delhi border has reportedly proved to be an effective one in terms of containing the spread of COVID-19 virus. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is unlikely to back an early exit strategy for the lockdown. However, he may look to easing the norms in areas which are free of the deadly pandemic.