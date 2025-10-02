UP has set a strong example in empowering women: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh has set a strong example by running several programmes to ensure women’s safety, dignity and self-reliance.

Extending greetings on the occasion of Mahanavami and Vijayadashami to the people of Uttar Pradesh, he stressed that the world would be unimaginable without the power of women.

Inspired by the timeless tradition of worshipping Goddess Durga, the state government has taken it upon itself to safeguard women’s rights and dignity while fostering their empowerment, he said.

Despite being India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh today is among the states with the lowest rate of crimes against women while leading the nation in punishments and convictions, he said.

Adityanath was addressing the media here after performing Kanya Pujan on the ninth day of Navratri at Gorakhnath Temple, where he also serves as the head of Gorakshpeeth.

The chief minister underlined the cultural and spiritual depth of the festival. He said that the followers of Sanatan Dharma worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga during Sharadiya and Vasantik Navratri with great devotion.

Navratri symbolises faith in the divine feminine energy and conveys the message that the primordial power of the universe is embodied in women, he said.

On Mahanavami, devotees worship Goddess Siddhidatri and performing the traditional Kanya Pujan is regarded as a sacred privilege.

The chief minister stressed that the women power has always held a central place in the Sanatan faith.

He pointed out that the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, launched on September 22, the first day of Sharadiya Navratri, is being implemented vigorously across the state, including at the Panchayat level, to ensure women’s safety and self-reliance.

He said that the initiative is achieving remarkable success, with commendable work being carried out in every district. He further said, “Indian society, across every era, has upheld reverence and respect for women, and today, the strength of India’s women continues to amaze the world with their achievements in every field.”

“Where daughters are safe and respected, society too earns dignity and respect,” he remarked, adding that Uttar Pradesh has set a strong example in this regard.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Adityanath mentioned several welfare initiatives for women and girls, including Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana, Kanya Sumangala and mass marriage schemes.

He also welcomed the enactment of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which ensures greater representation for women in the country’s top democratic institutions.

Sharing specific achievements, he informed that 1 crore women in Uttar Pradesh are receiving an annual pension of Rs 12,000. He said 26 lakh women are benefitting under the Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which provides financial support of Rs 25,000 from birth till graduation.