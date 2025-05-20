UP man held for ‘spying’ for Pakistan

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) late on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency and smuggling goods across the border. The police said they got a tip that a man working on the India-Pakistan border was smuggling goods with backing from a Pakistani agency.

The informer said he was also spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and was involved in anti-national activities. According to the police, following the tip-off, they tracked the man, and identified him as Shehzad from the Tanda area in the state’s Rampur district.