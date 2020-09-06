UP MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra killed over land row

Lakhimpur: Three-time former MLA Nirvendra Kumar Mishra was allegedly murdered on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri District, Uttar Pradesh, over an alleged case of land dispute.

A few local men allegedly carried out the crime near the Trikolia Padhua bus station. Mishra's family members said that the men came with weapons to grab the land, and the former MLA and his son Sanjeev Mishra were attacked upon resisting the action. Mishra's son sustained injuries in the incident and is now being treated at a hospital. The land dispute matter is reportedly also in court.

After the incident, Mishra and his son Sanjeev were rushed to the hospital, where the former MLA was declared dead. Sanjeev's condition remains critical. Soon after Mishra's death, his supporters gathered in huge numbers and started a protest by keeping his dead body on the road near Trikolia bus station.

Mishra was in a dispute with one Sameer Gupta and one Radheshyam Gupta - who are residents of Pallia - over the land in question. The disputed land was in Sameer's name and Mishra was allegedly opposing its possession. A case under section 107/116 had been previously registered against Mishra and his son.