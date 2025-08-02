UP school merger move row: SP leader, others booked for using students in protest

Bhadohi: Police have registered a case against a dozen people including a Samajwadi Party leader for allegedly involving schoolchildren in a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to merge schools with low enrolment, an official said.

District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar said 40 students of the primary school in Sikandra village under Aurai block were shifted to a vacant Anganwadi centre in nearby Pilkhani village -- around 800 metres away -- with the consent of their parents.

He said on Wednesday, local Samajwadi Party leader Anjani Saroj, along with her supporters, visited the Anganwadi centre and distributed pencils, erasers and other items to the children.

Later, she allegedly lured the students with toffees, handed them banners and posters and led them in a protest march back to the Sikandra primary school.

The matter was probed by the chief development officer and the sub-divisional magistrate, following which the school’s headmaster lodged a complaint with the Chauri police station, the DM said.

A case was registered against Saroj and others on Thursday evening, officials said. In view of the alleged negligence in the matter, a departmental inquiry has been ordered against Ramakant Singroul, Assistant Education Officer of Aurai, he added. Station House Officer of Chauri, Ramesh Kumar, said a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint by headmaster Sabhajit Yadav. Efforts are underway to identify others seen with Saroj in a purported video of the protest, the SHO said.