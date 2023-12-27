Live
- Transform Your Lifestyle in 2024 with These 5 Habits
- MVA launches ‘Kisan Aakrosh Morcha’ for farmers’ demands in Pune
- Phil Salt rises to second spot in ICC T20Is rankings
- They turned Parliament into a deep, dark chamber: Derek O'Brien on suspension of MPs
- Centre declares Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masrat Alam faction) unlawful association under UAPA
- Bengal ration scam: License of Rahman's rice mills renewed illegally, says ED
- ‘Seems my office has passed ultimate test’: PM Modi after children visit his official residence
- Health, lifestyle factors key to curb risk of young-onset dementia: Study
- Ring in 2024 with Joy: Distinctive Ways to Embrace the New Year
- Israel Embassy security scare: Delhi Police teams scan area to collect more evidence
Just In
UP to plant 35 crore saplings in 2024 : Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state will have 35 crore tree saplings planted in the first week of July 2024, under Plantation 2024.
Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state will have 35 crore tree saplings planted in the first week of July 2024, under Plantation 2024.
The Chief Minister also mentioned the need for steps to revive rivers that are close to being extinct. “Plantation should be done in the catchment area of rivers and special efforts should be made for Ghaziabad’s Hindon river,” he said and added that to increase the green cover,‘baal van’, ‘amrit van’, ‘yuva van’ and food forests should be set up in different parts of the state.
The Chief Minister has asked the officials to ensure that more farmers get benefits of the agroforestry carbon finance project.
He also directed officials concerned to launch an awareness campaign in schools and colleges against the use of harmful plastic.
In the past six years, over 168 crore trees have been planted in the state. ‘Ped lagao, ped bachao’ will be the theme for the drive in 2024.