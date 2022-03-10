U.P victory in 2022 has guaranteed a victory in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 10: After bagging a massive victory in the latest assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the voters and Bharatiya Janata Party workers for helping in forming a double-engine government in four of the five states.

PM Modi has said that just like the victory of BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 laid the foundation for its victory in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, similarly, the state victory in 2022 has guaranteed a victory for NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing senior BJP leaders and thousands of party workers, supporters, at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi said that for the first time in 37 years, the state of U.P has elected a C.M for a second consecutive term. He said that as promised by his party workers, the BJP will be celebrating an early Holi from March 10th onwards.

While thanking BJP workers and the party chief J.P. Nadda, PM Modi said, "While the state of U.P has given many Prime Ministers to the nation, for the first time in 37 years, it has again given a chance to a Chief Minister for a second consecutive time… Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, these states have already had a BJP led government and there has been an increase of votes for the party. The exit polls have proven wrong the political experts as the people of Goa have given a chance to BJP for the third time."

The BJP will also be forming a double-engine government in Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term. PM Modi said that the result is an affirmation of the voters that the party was elected for their pro-poor, and pro-active governance stance.

Recounting his tenure as a Chief of Gujarat before 2014, PM Modi said that from the perspective of a state leader he understands the efforts that go in to reach each and every person in a state. He said that his party has given confidence to the poor that the schemes announced by BJP will reach the poorest of the poor in the society. '

He vowed that he will not rest until his schemes reach every single person who requires them. He also thanked the women voters saying that the female voters have immensely contributed to the massive victory of his party.

"The women have faith in us that the government will fulfil all of their miniscule requirements. I tell all the so-called experts, that shed the old (political) sayings and come up with a new strategy…. The so-called experts would associate people and their requirements on the basis of caste… they have insulted the castes and the entire state of U.P," PM Modi said in his speech.

Inspite of a poor show in Punjab, PM Modi thanked his party workers for all political activities undertaken in the state. He assured that his party workers will continue to work for the people of Punjab.

He also touched upon the two most prominent global challenges, i.e., Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He declared that while India stands for peace (Russia-Ukraine), across the world countries are facing inflation due to the ongoing war situation. India is dependent on Russia and Ukraine for raw materials such as crude oil, sunflower oil and palm oil. PM Modi said that in the midst of the challenges posed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, India is making progress on the path of being self-reliant.

He took a jab at the opposition parties such as Samajwadi Party and Congress, saying that some political parties even tried to misguide people on Covid-19 vaccination. He further noted that the same people also attempted to break the spirits of the family members whose children were then stuck in Ukraine.

On dynasty politics, PM Modi said, "I do not have any personal differences against any political family. But I've said to people that dynasty politics have affected their regions. But people have understood this aspect and have instead chosen to strengthen the democratic system…. A debate needs to take on dynasty politics and one day, it (dynasty politics) will come to an end."

PM Modi claimed that the reason why BJP once again won U.P assembly elections is because the people in the state had experienced poor administration in the past, prior to 2017.

"I'm a M.P from Banaras (Varanasi). People of U.P have made me a U.Pwala," PM Modi said.

He concluded his speech by saying that development of each state will ensure development of the whole of India. Under the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas, each state will be taken to a new height of development.