UP: Yogi Adityanath Assures Migrant Workers Of Skill-Based Employment

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured migrant workers, students and other categories of state residents returning to the UP, of employment based on their skill-sets. The chief minister held a high-level meeting on Thursday with his special team to focus on the way forward with regard to those returning to the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is reported to have directed officials to ensure employment to those from the state based on their competence and skill sets. He is also reported to have asked them to prepare a database accordingly. The officials have directed to prepare the database district wise.

The UP chief minister is stated to have told officials that the objective should be to provide employment within the state to those who come back once they complete their period of quarantine.

Around 37 trains have so far returned to Uttar Pradesh bringing back more than 30,000 people, media reports stated. Additionally, buses were deployed last week to bring back stranded migrant workers and others from the neighbouring states of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, close to 4.5 lakh migrant labourers were transported in buses to their home state of UP from the national capital.

20 trains are expected to reach Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and 25-30 more trains are likely to come in on Friday. More than 10,000 buses have been pressed into service to ferry these returnees home after a health check up at the quarantine centre.