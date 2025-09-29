UPITS Closing: Commerce Minister Urges Swadeshi Adoption

Greater Noida, September 29: The third edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) concluded on Monday with a grand closing ceremony. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the chief guest on the final day, congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government on the event's resounding success. He noted, "UPITS reflects the economic, industrial, and cultural potential not only of the state but of India as a whole." He urged a collective commitment to promote indigenous products, encourage entrepreneurship, and realize the vision of a Viksit India by 2047.

Highlighting the remarkable transformation in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, the Union Minister praised the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive governance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying the state is now on an unstoppable growth trajectory. He emphasized that a secure business environment and robust infrastructure have made Uttar Pradesh the preferred destination for investors.

On the occasion, Piyush Goyal honored Team UPEPC, Team ODOP, Team CM Yuva Mission, and Team IEML with trophies for their pivotal role in making the event a success.

The Minister highlighted UPITS 2025 as unique in its inclusivity, bringing together ministers, government officials, industry representatives, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and startup founders. “When all stakeholders come together, it creates the perfect synergy, which is the true secret behind Uttar Pradesh’s development journey,” he remarked.

Goyal also referenced the “GST Savings Festival” recently announced by Prime Minister Modi, noting that the reduction in taxes on everyday items is a significant gift for consumers during Navratri. He described September 22nd as a historic milestone—the largest reform since independence, whose impact will be felt for decades.

Reflecting on the period before 2014, he stated that the UPA government had allowed corruption and economic mismanagement to stifle growth. “Back then, GDP growth hovered around 4 percent, inflation reached 8–8.5 percent, and foreign exchange reserves were weak,” he said. He credited Prime Minister Modi’s 11 years of consistent reforms for transforming the system—ensuring that resources like mines and spectrum are now allocated through transparent auctions, generating revenue for the government and boosting public confidence.

Today, India stands as the fourth-largest economy in the world, soon to become the third-largest, with substantial foreign exchange reserves. Goyal added that Indian passports are now symbols of respect and trust, and that developed nations worldwide are eager to establish free-trade agreements with India.

Referring to the situation in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017, Goyal stated that the state was plagued by an atmosphere of fear and crime. Traders felt unsafe, half of Noida's projects remained incomplete, and many factories had shut down. However, the scenario transformed after the Yogi government came to power. Law and order were strengthened, investor confidence returned, and a new era of inclusive development began when the people of Uttar Pradesh voted the BJP to power in 2017 with a two-thirds majority.

Goyal highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was the first state to establish a separate Ministry for Export Promotion. The One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has now expanded to over 750 districts nationwide, with more than 1,200 products gaining global recognition. Today, whether visited by the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Union Minister, or foreign Ambassador, ODOP products are proudly presented as gifts, boosting the morale of entrepreneurs.

Referring to Unity Malls, envisioned by Prime Minister Modi, Goyal said these malls are being developed in every state. In Uttar Pradesh, three malls will be established in Lucknow, Agra, and Varanasi, showcasing ODOP products from all 75 districts of the state and across India. These malls will serve as platforms for women entrepreneurs and young people, opening up new avenues of opportunity.

Emphasising Prime Minister Modi's definition of Swadeshi, Goyal urged citizens to pledge to purchase indigenous products wherever possible. He explained that Swadeshi represents goods made with the blood and sweat of Indian people, produced on Indian soil. While companies, investments, and technology can come from abroad, production and employment should remain in India.

The Union Minister noted that while only 400–500 industrial units were established annually in the past, over 3,000 new units are expected to be set up in Uttar Pradesh this year. This remarkable growth is credited to the dedicated leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has tirelessly promoted industry, strengthened law and order, and encouraged startups, export-oriented units, and women entrepreneurs. The enthusiasm, courage, and support generated have attracted global brands and significant investments. Consequently, major infrastructure projects, such as the Dedicated Freight Corridor, expressways, airports including Jewar Airport, multi-modal logistics parks, and inland waterways, are becoming a reality in the state.

Goyal said that UPITS has provided a vast platform, giving Uttar Pradesh’s products global recognition. From glassware from Firozabad, brass work from Moradabad, Banarasi sarees, Lucknow chikankari, to Agra’s leather products, the event has showcased the state’s craftsmanship to the world. He emphasized that UPITS is not just an exhibition but a living example of Uttar Pradesh’s new industrial policy, and that the recent reduction in GST rates will further boost local consumption, benefiting all participants.

At the closing ceremony, Goyal noted that 11 years ago, on September 25, Prime Minister Modi launched the Make in India campaign, and this year, the UP International Trade Show, held on the same day, marked its success. He highlighted that this year’s event coincided with Navratri, the GST Savings Festival, the call for Swadeshi, Antyodaya Day, and 11 years of Make in India, making it uniquely significant. He called upon everyone to pledge to use indigenous products, promote ODOP, pass on GST benefits to consumers, and contribute to building a Viksit India by 2047.