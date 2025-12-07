Uproar in Assembly over ANM question paper leak

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed uproarious scenes as the Opposition BJD and Congress members protested question paper leak for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination three hours before the test scheduled to be held at 2 pm during the day, leading to cancellation of the exam. The claim was made by Congress MLA C S Raazen Ekka through a point of order in the Assembly when the House was discussing the unemployment issue in the pre-lunch session.

“It has come to our notice that the question paper for the written examination of the ANM examination was leaked at 11 am ahead of the 2 pm written test,” Ekka informed the House. The issue was again raised by senior BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain when the House reassembled after lunch. He demanded a reply from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the frequent irregularities in conduct of examinations in the State.

The Opposition BJD and Congress members trooped into the well of the House and raised anti-government slogans and alleged that the BJP administration has failed in maintaining transparency in conducting examinations for recruitments or different courses. Though Speaker Surama Padhy appealed to the agitating members to get back to their seats, there was no impact on the BJD and Congress members. Unable to run the House, she announced adjournment of the proceeding for four minutes and later for another 10 minutes. The normalcy returned to the House after the Speaker asked Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling to give a statement on the question paper leak.

“As per the ruling of the Speaker, I inform the House that the question paper-V of the second year ANM course was leaked on social media hours before commencement of the examination at 2 pm. Therefore, the examinations on Friday, being conducted at 47 centres across 30 districts, have been cancelled,” the minister said.

Mahaling further said the Health and Family Welfare department has lodged an FIR at the Capital police station in Bhubaneswar and the police have started an investigation into the circumstances leading to the question paper leak.

Earlier, Congress member Ekka had alleged that the question paper leak surfaced in Malkangiri and Bolangir districts, where second-year students were set to appear for the exam. The incident triggered widespread anger among candidates and parents, who demanded strict action and accountability from the authorities.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Prof Santosh Mishra, said the next exam schedule will be decided in due course.