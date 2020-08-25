US has Adopted Delhi Model, will use Plasma therapy, says Donald Trump

New Delhi: The US has adopted a model of plasma therapy to treat patients with COVID-19. The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump. On this announcement of the US, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness that the US, which is suffering from Coronavirus, has adopted the Delhi model. For this, he congratulates the residents of Delhi.

Kejriwal tweeted that people used to say that what America does today, India will do it tomorrow. Delhi has changed this. Now what Delhi did yesterday, America is doing today. It is an honour. Congratulate Delhi for this. This plasma therapy of Delhi model has been an important element in the treatment of COVID and now the US has also adopted it. He said that the aim of the government is to get the health of Covid-19 patients fast and reduce the number of deaths.

Congratulations Delhiites for achieving this for our country. https://t.co/ub18gZm7kP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2020

Delhi model remains the centre of discussion

Kejriwal said that the people of Delhi have shown great work. 20 million people here have controlled the Corona epidemic with their understanding, discipline and hard work. Also now the world is adopting our technology. The Delhi Model Case Study remains in place all over the world. The Delhi model took all the people together, took all the institutions together, took all the governments together and it is the result of simultaneous efforts of all the people that now the situation inside Delhi is under control.