US Navy carried out operation in Exclusive Economic zone of India without Prior consent

New Delhi: There is news of an operation by the US Navy in the Exclusive Economic Zone of India. The US Navy has given information about this by tweeting. The US Navy reported that the USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) is about 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep group.

The US Navy stated that the operation was carried out without requesting India's prior consent in line with international law. This US operation is against India's Maritime Security Policy. The seventh fleet of the US Navy is its largest fleet.

An official said that, the exclusive economic zone of any coastal country is limited to a distance of 200 nautical miles i.e. 370 km from the coastline. In such a situation, any military activity in this area requires India's permission, such an act was done in Andaman Nicobar by Chinese ship in the year 2019.

So far no official comment has been made in this matter from the Navy and the Ministry of External Affairs. However, on behalf of the US Navy, it has been said that we do routine and freedom of navigation operations regularly. It was said on behalf of the US Navy that, we have done this in the past and will continue to do so in the future as well.