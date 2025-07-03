U.S. To Deliver First Apache Attack Helicopters To India By Mid-July

India is set to receive its first batch of Apache attack helicopters within the next two weeks, following high-level defense discussions between New Delhi and Washington. Defense Ministry sources have confirmed that the initial delivery of three Apache AH-64E combat helicopters from the United States is scheduled for July 15, with an additional three helicopters expected by November 2025.

The accelerated delivery timeline emerged after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh conducted a telephone conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on July 1. During their discussion, both officials reviewed ongoing defense cooperation initiatives and upcoming projects aimed at strengthening bilateral military ties between the two nations.

During the call, Singh expressed gratitude to Hegseth for American support during Operation Sindoor, while emphasizing India's commitment to defending against cross-border terrorism. The Defense Minister also raised concerns about the timely delivery of General Electric engines for India's indigenous Tejas light combat aircraft, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Singh additionally discussed establishing a domestic jet engine production facility in India.

Hegseth assured Singh of prompt delivery of the required jet engines and confirmed that the production facility would be established within an agreed timeframe, though defense sources declined to specify exact delivery dates for the GE engines.

The Apache helicopter delivery represents a significant milestone in the $600 million defense agreement signed between India and the United States in 2020. However, the delivery schedule has faced multiple delays, with the original timeline of May-June 2024 initially pushed to December 2024 due to supply chain challenges.

The Indian Army Aviation Corps established its first Apache squadron at Jodhpur last year, but personnel have been waiting for the actual helicopters for over 15 months. The Apache induction forms a crucial component of the Army Aviation Corps' modernization strategy, with deployment along the western border expected to significantly enhance the military's combat capabilities.

The U.S. Department of Defense released a statement on July 2 confirming the July 1 conversation between Secretary Hegseth and Minister Singh. The Pentagon emphasized that the United States considers India a key defense partner in South Asia, highlighting the strategic importance of the relationship.

According to the Pentagon statement, both officials reviewed substantial progress made toward achieving defense objectives outlined in the February 2025 joint statement issued by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The discussion covered major pending U.S. defense sales to India and the critical importance of enhanced defense industrial cooperation between both countries.

The two defense leaders also agreed to formalize the next ten-year U.S.-India Defense Framework during their upcoming meeting later this year, signaling continued long-term cooperation in defense matters.