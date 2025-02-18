Uttar-Dakhin Sangam at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Representatives of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Triveni Sangam on Monday showed the confluence of the Uttar-Dakshnin Sangam at the confluence of the sacred Triveni. The Mahakumbh administration warmly welcomed the first 200 guests from South India. After taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam, the guests expressed that the Mahakumbh symbolizes the unity and harmony of the nation. Following their bath, this first group departed for Ram Nagari Ayodhya.

The Mahakubh Nagar showcases the unique unity and diverse spirit of blending cultures from both the North and the South.

After visiting Varanasi, Prayagraj became the second stop for the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0, after which the group proceeded to Ayodhya.

This first group, part of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 aimed at revitalizing the vibrant relationships between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu—two significant centres of education and culture in ancient India—received a grand welcome from the Mahakumbh Mela and the local administration. Their reception was held at the Kumbh Retreat Tent City in Sector 22 of Mahakumbh Nagar. The guests were deeply moved after their sacred immersion, emphasizing that the Mahakumbh is a foundation for unity and harmony. The primary goal of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to foster closer ties between the two cultures. This third edition became particularly noteworthy due to two major events: the Mahakumbh taking place in Prayagraj and the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Sridhar Radhakrishnan, who came from Panruti city in Tamil Nadu, remarked on the divine and wonderful nature of the Mahakumbh event, noting that taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam during this auspicious time felt truly spiritual. Another attendee, research student Narayanamurthy from Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, acknowledged that the Mahakumbh represents not merely a cultural fusion between the North and South, but also a gathering of global culture and brotherhood. After bathing in the Triveni Sangam, they planned to visit the Lat Hanuman and Shankar Viman Mandapam. However, the large crowds of devotees at the Mahakumbh made this visit impossible. Instead, after enjoying the Digital Kumbh exhibition, they left for Ayodhya Dham.