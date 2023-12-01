Uttar Pradesh Woman Shocked By Rs 197 Crore Electricity Receipt: Unraveling the Billing Blunder

In a startling incident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Chohari Devi received a payment receipt for a staggering Rs 197 crore, despite her actual electricity bill amounting to a mere Rs 4,950. The bewildering mix-up unfolded when Devi's son, tasked with settling the electricity bill, unknowingly left the payment center with the astronomical receipt.

The anomaly came to light when officials in Lucknow were alerted to the erroneous billing. Upon investigation, it was revealed that a clerical error had occurred during the payment entry process. The electricity operator inadvertently copied and pasted the 10-digit connection ID of the consumer into the field designated for the bill amount, resulting in a colossal discrepancy.

The gravity of the situation prompted officials to promptly rectify the error, especially as it created considerable chaos within the department during the reconciliation process. Acting on the instructions of the data center situated at Shakti Bhawan in Lucknow, the erroneous payment of Rs 197 crore was promptly canceled.

Ashu Kalia, Chief Engineer of Gorakhpur Distribution, clarified that the entire inconvenience stemmed from a typographical error made by the cashier. He assured the public that the mistake was swiftly identified, and corrective measures were taken to rectify the payment receipt.

This incident underscores the importance of vigilance in data entry processes and serves as a reminder of how a seemingly innocuous mistake can lead to significant disruptions. The authorities have since addressed the issue, ensuring that such errors do not compromise the efficiency and accuracy of billing systems in the future.