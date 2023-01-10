Uttarakhand governor seeks report from CM Dhami on Joshimath

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Governor Gurmeet Singh to apprise him of the situation in Joshimath, which is facing land subsidence.

During the meeting, the Governor sought a complete report on Joshimath from Dhami.

Dhami gave detailed information about the relief and rescue operations being taken up in the subsidence-affected area in Joshimath and the steps taken for the safety of the people.

The governor also inquired about the steps taken for the safety and rehabilitation of the affected people and about the progress in the immediate and long-term action plan.

The governor said that the safety of the people living in the subsidence-affected area in Joshimath is the topmost priority. Along with this, proper management of temporary rehabilitation of the affected should be ensured.

He also asked for special care to be taken so that the affected people do not face any problem in view of the cold and the bad weather. Singh expressed satisfaction over the quick steps taken by the state government so far.

Earlier, Gurmeet Singh also met Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu. He took detailed information from the Chief Secretary about the relief and rescue operations being carried out in the affected areas of Joshimath.

The governor said that coordination of all the agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations should be ensured.