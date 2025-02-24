Uttarakhand Guv, Odisha CM, BJP leaders take holy dip

Mahakumbh Nagar: Crores of devotees continue to take sacred dips at the Triveni Sangam, joined by prominent leaders, saints, and dignitaries in the grand MahaKumbh celebrations. On Sunday, Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (Retd) Gurmit Singh, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP leader Sambit Patra, and renowned Sufi singer Kailash Kher participated in the holy ritual, immersing themselves in faith. Additionally, a special prayer ceremony was performed.

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh praised the arrangements, stating, "I extend my congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and all officials for the impeccable management. This experience is beyond words—it can only be felt." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who arrived in Prayagraj with his family, also commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government. "The arrangements are outstanding.

I thank the administration for ensuring such a smooth experience for millions of devotees," he remarked. After a dip at the Sangam, BJP leader Sambit Patra described it as a "divine moment." He said, "I travelled from Puri to Prayagraj today. The management here is truly commendable." Renowned devotional singer Kailash Kher also immersed himself in the sacred waters, expressing deep reverence. "India is a land of faith. Devotees may arrive with heavy bags, but their hearts are filled with devotion," he shared. To further enhance the spiritual fervour, a special puja and aarti were conducted in Prayagraj for India’s win in the high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy match against Pakistan on Sunday.