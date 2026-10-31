Dehradun: Renewable energy has made a significant contribution to the national agenda in Uttarakhand. Under the Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF), it ranks second among the special category states awarded by MNRE.

This success was communicated by Santosh Sarangi, Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to Anand Bardhan, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary, in a letter dated October 31, 2026. Despite the challenges, the letter recognized the state government's continued efforts to create an ecosystem that would be conducive and supportive for renewable energy development.

Shri C, the Hon'ble Vice President of India, will be praising Uttarakhand for this success. ". P. The Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026, set to take place on November 5, 20 26, will feature Radhakrishnan as the moderator..

The renewable energy sector in Uttarakhand has achieved a second-place ranking, which is attributed to the state's commitment to environmental conservation and long-term efforts.

He remarked that India is making significant progress towards clean energy, energy independence, and sustainable development under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an effort to guide the country's clean energy transition, the Prime Minister has established a new target of 500 jobs or less. GW of installed electricity capacity that is not fossil fuel-based is projected to be achieved by 2030. This national promise can be fulfilled more effectively with the help of Uttarakhand.

According to the Chief Minister, Devbhoomi Uttarakhand boasts of abundant natural resources. The state government is focusing on the expansion of renewable energy sources such as solar energy, hydropower, and small hydro power. The government's objective is not limited to promoting environmental conservation through clean energy, but also to meet the state'd energy needs, create local jobs, and accelerate economic growth.

According to him, the state government is pursuing the objective of developing Uttarakhand to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat. This national recognition of the renewable energy sector will further encourage the state to increase its efforts and adopt new strategies for promoting clean energy. ".

Assessment Parameters under RE-SAF.

States and Union Territories' performance in renewable energy development is evaluated using the Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF) formulated by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energie. The list of factors includes capacity addition, policy and regulatory framework, grid readiness, DISCOM performance, and investment climate. All are under review.

It aims to recognise outstanding performance in renewable energy, foster healthy competition between states and encourage the adoption of best practices to speed up deployment of clean energy.

The national recognition of Uttarakhand reflects the state's persistent efforts and commitment towards renewable energy expansion, which has helped to advance India'S clean energy transition.