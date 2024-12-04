Uttarakhand: Rs 100 crore rafting base station to be developed in Rishikesh

Dehradun: The Union government on Wednesday approved an outlay of Rs 3,295 crore for the development of 40 different tourist places in 23 states of the country, under the scheme called Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI).

Yoga and tourism city Rishikesh in Uttarakhand will also benefit from the SASCI scheme. Under this scheme, a modern rafting base station worth Rs 100 crore will be developed and constructed in the iconic city of Rishikesh.

The existing infrastructure promoting rafting activities in Rishikesh is inadequate, due to which tourists and locals face many challenges.

A systematic system for booking rafting adventures is yet to be established at the rafting starting points such as Brahmapuri, Shivpuri, Kaudiyala and ending points such as Neem Beach, Laxman Jhula and Janki Jhula.

Lack of facilities such as toilets and proper changing rooms, lack of safety provisions and traffic congestion on the Rishikesh-Tapovan-Shivpuri corridor are other issues.

The Rafting Base Station Project aims to address the infrastructure challenges and gaps in rafting tourism in Rishikesh. The project aims to centralise rafting operations at ISBT and provide standardised booking system and enhanced facilities to attract high-paying tourists and boost economic development.

The project envisages development of a centralised rafting base station equipped with essential amenities such as toilets, proper changing rooms and roadside food shops to enhance tourist experience.

This includes the construction of alternative routes to reduce congestion in the Tapovan area and the implementation of an ITC-based monitoring system to ensure safety and efficiency.

Apart from this, a waste management system will also be established to promote environmental sustainability and maintain the eco-system of the area.

About 1,500 people are also expected to get jobs through this project. The Uttarakhand government will provide land for the scheme and it will also be implemented by the state government. The Union Ministry of Tourism will monitor it.

About 66 per cent of the amount for the scheme has been released to the states.

The Centre has set a deadline of two years for the states to complete the developmental work of the tourist destinations being developed under the SASCI scheme.