Uttarakhand Tops NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024

Uttarakhand has secured the first position in the small states category in the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024 released by NITI Aayog, establishing a strong presence at the national level. This achievement is being attributed to the state’s export-oriented policies, an improved business environment, and robust infrastructure.

CM Dhami Congratulates the People of the State

Congratulating the people of Uttarakhand on this achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that securing the top position in the small states category in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024 is a matter of pride for the state. He added that this success reflects the government’s industry-friendly policies, strong infrastructure, and sustained efforts to promote exports.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government’s goal is to give international recognition to the unique products of every district in Uttarakhand, which will help increase employment opportunities and further strengthen the state’s economy.

Exports as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

According to the NITI Aayog report, exports are a major engine of economic growth. They not only help earn foreign exchange but also enhance participation in global value chains and contribute to reducing the trade deficit.

Uttarakhand’s top ranking is being seen as a significant step toward attracting new investment and accelerating industrial development in the state.