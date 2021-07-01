Vaccine shortage in many States

New Delhi: Vaccination Centres in Ranchi wear a deserted look due to vaccine shortage. Locals waited outside centres to get the inoculation done. "I request govt to make proper arrangements for the vaccination of people. There's no information available here," said a resident. "There is a shortage of vaccines in the state. We've requested the Government of India to give vaccines so that we can inoculate our people and save them from the potential third wave ," said Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta.

In Gujarat, a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad wore a deserted look due to the shortage of vaccines. "There is nobody to assist us. I've taken the dose but I'm here for the vaccination of my wife. We've no idea when will we get the vaccine," said a local. In Maharashtra, a vaccination centre in Nagpur is closed due to the vaccine shortage. People are waiting outside the centre to get the jab. "I'm still waiting for my second dose. It has been 86 days since I've taken my first dose," says a cancer patient Shobha.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee flagged vaccine shortage in her state. "We got 1.99 crores vaccine doses and we have administered 1.90 crore doses. Today we don't have vaccines so we are giving only second dose in Kolkata.

As per the official note by the IMA, the number of doctors who lost their lives in the pandemic in Delhi stands at 128, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79.

The Bombay High Court said the Maharashtra government must stop any political rally, which flouted COVID-19 protocols, from being carried out in the state amid the ongoing pandemic. Starting July 1, private hospitals in the country will no longer be allowed to directly procure Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturers and have to place orders on the Centre's CoWIN portal. All private hospitals have to register on CoWIN as a Private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) to participate in the aggregation mechanism.