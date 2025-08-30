Live
Vaishno Devi yatra remains suspended
JAMMU : Heavy rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir's Katra region on Friday, as the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the fourth consecutive day following a recent landslide, which claimed 34 lives and left 20 others injured.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), which manages the yatra, on Tuesday suspended the pilgrimage until further orders. "Inclement weather conditions still persist, so a decision has been taken to continue the suspension of the Yatra in view of pilgrim safety," an official said.
