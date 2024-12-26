Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur

Berhampur: Alife-size bronze statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled at Ramalingam Park in Ber-hampur as a tribute to the great visionary on his 100th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Hundreds of people attended the function despite intermittent rain.

The 17 feet high statue with a base of 6.5 feet built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh was unveiled by Odisha BJP president Manmo-han Samal. Recalling Vajpayee’s contribution, Samal said promoting peace, love and friendship among nations was the sole aim of his life.

Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahi, MLAs K Anil Kumar, Krush-na Nayak and Manoranjan Dyan Samantara were among oth-ers present.