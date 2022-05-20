Varanasi court fixes next hearing for Monday

Varanasi: A Varanasi court hearing the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case on Thursday posted the matter to May 23 for the next hearing. Both the parties filed their objections and counter-objections on Thursday.



In view of the Supreme Court's order to the lower court not to proceed with the matter till Friday, it fixed May 23 for the next hearing, Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, said. Two petitions filed in the Gyanvapi case were to be heard on Wednesday, but due to a lawyers' strike over the remarks of a special secretary-level official, the hearings could not be held.

On Tuesday, Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas and Sita Sahu had filed an application in the court, stating that there is a basement in the wall on the east side of the place where a Shivling is situated, which has been sealed with brick, stone and cement, while the basement in front of the face of Nandi is covered with brick stone sand, bamboo debris and the court-appointed team should carry out its work by getting it removed.