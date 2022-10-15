Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon datingof ‘Shivling’

Varanasi: In a jolt to Hindu petitioners, a Varanasi court, on Friday, rejected the petition seeking carbon dating of the purported 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.



Hindu petitioners said that they would study the verdict and then decide whether to approach the high court.

The petitioners had claimed that the 'Shivling' found in the 'wuzu khana' or reservoir of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the property. The Hindu side demanded carbon dating and other scientific tests of the Shivling-like structure.