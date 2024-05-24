Varun Gandhi campaigns for mom Maneka in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP) : BJP leader and Pilibhit’s sitting MP, Varun Gandhi, reached Sultanpur on Thursday to campaign for his mother Maneka Gandhi who is contesting from the seat.

Addressing a rally Varun Gandhi said, “Elections are going on everywhere in the country... but there is only one region in the country where people don’t call their MP, sansad ji, mantri ji, or by her name, but call her mata ji, and that is Sultanpur.”

This is the first time that Varun Gandhi has addressed any rally this election season.

Varun Gandhi has remained out of public space ever since he was replaced by the BJP, which chose Jitin Prasada to fight the Lok Sabha election from the Pilibhit constituency. Pilibhit went to polls in the first phase of the elections. A former MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi swapped the seat with his mother in 2019, and recorded a thumping majority in Pilibhit while Maneka Gandhi won from Sultanpur.

Varun Gandhi further said, “I have come to Sultanpur to campaign only for my mother. Because of my father Sanjay Gandhi, till now I considered Sultanpur as my fatherland, from today Sultanpur is my motherland too.

“There is no enmity towards the candidates of other parties including the alliance candidate. Varun Gandhi will be equally present for everyone in times of trouble.”

During the address, Varun Gandhi did not take the names of the leaders of the BJP or the central leadership. He also gave his mobile number to the people from the stage. He further said, “Today, it is a matter of great joy for me that when the name of Sultanpur is taken in the country, that name is taken in the mainstream.”

Campaigning for the sixth phase will end on Thursday evening. Maneka Gandhi is pitted against Ram Bhual Nishad of the SP and Udraj Varma of the BSP.