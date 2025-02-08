Live
- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Just In
Vedanta Aluminium develops LED Glow Garden
Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium has developed Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden, a unique initiative aimed at enhancing community infrastructure, promoting tourism and providing an engaging recreational space for residents and visitors alike.
The garden was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and and senior officials of Vedanta.
The LED Glow Garden is a visual marvel, featuring life-size and realistic glow sculptures which are waterproof. The garden showcases more than 40 illuminated animal sculptures, including elephants, giraffes, pandas, zebras and deer, alongside artistic representations of cherry and maple trees, roses, mushrooms and butterflies. Designed to be both interactive and informative, the park includes artistic LED seating and dedicated selfie points, making it an attractive destination for families and tourists.
Speaking about the project, Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer Sunil Gupta said, “The development of Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden reflects our commitment to creating innovative and attractive community spaces. By combining art, technology and education, we aim to enrich the lives of people while contributing to the State’s cultural and tourism landscape.”