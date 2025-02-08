Vedanta Aluminium develops LED Glow Garden

Jharsuguda: Vedanta Aluminium has developed Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden, a unique initiative aimed at enhancing community infrastructure, promoting tourism and providing an engaging recreational space for residents and visitors alike.

The garden was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas and and senior officials of Vedanta.

The LED Glow Garden is a visual marvel, featuring life-size and realistic glow sculptures which are waterproof. The garden showcases more than 40 illuminated animal sculptures, including elephants, giraffes, pandas, zebras and deer, alongside artistic representations of cherry and maple trees, roses, mushrooms and butterflies. Designed to be both interactive and informative, the park includes artistic LED seating and dedicated selfie points, making it an attractive destination for families and tourists.

Speaking about the project, Vedanta Aluminium Chief Operating Officer Sunil Gupta said, “The development of Odisha’s first LED Glow Garden reflects our commitment to creating innovative and attractive community spaces. By combining art, technology and education, we aim to enrich the lives of people while contributing to the State’s cultural and tourism landscape.”