  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Vedanta, Gujarat Alkalies to jointly explore opportunities in caustic-chlorine businesses

Vedanta, Gujarat Alkalies to jointly explore opportunities in caustic-chlorine businesses
x
Highlights

Vedanta Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore business opportunities in caustic-chlorine and allied businesses.

Chennai: Vedanta Ltd and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore business opportunities in caustic-chlorine and allied businesses.

In a regulatory filing, the two companies said they are desirous of exploring a joint venture project or through contractual arrangements of mutual interest.

“The MoU aims to recognise the potential of adding value to the businesses of both Vedanta Aluminium and GACL by adopting a collaborative approach based on their complimentary skills, strengths, and common business interests to achieve synergy,” Vedanta said in a statement.

Accordingly, both companies desire to explore opportunities for cooperation in greater detail so that resources can be pooled together in a mutually beneficial manner. This is also in line with Vedanta Aluminium’s efforts towards vertical integration.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X