Vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kupwara, three killed

At least three people were killed on Friday when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Srinagar: At least three people were killed on Friday when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Officials said that a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge on the Tangdhar-Teethwal road in the district.
“The accident took place near a bridge resulting in the death of three persons belonging to the Anantnag district," said officials.
The dead have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, 41, Feroz Ahmed Pala, 45 and Nazir Ahmed Magray, 55.
All were residents of Anantnag's Seer Hamdan, said the officials.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident.
“The bodies of the deceased persons have been retrieved and after completion of legal formalities, these would be handed over to their families for last rights,” officials said.
The over-speeding and bad surface conditions of roads in mountainous areas are often the main causes of accidents in all the hilly districts of J&K.