Venugopal, Satheesan step up attack on CM Vijayan over Sabarimala Tantri arrest

Kochi: AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday questioned the State government’s handling of the arrest of the Sabarimala tantri, alleging an undue eagerness to portray him as guilty despite the absence of evidence cited by the court.

Venugopal said that if credible evidence existed, no one would object to the arrest. However, he pointed out that the Vigilance Court, while granting bail, had observed that there was not even a shred of evidence against the Tantri.

“What is the intention behind disputing the court’s finding?” he asked, taking exception to remarks made by Law Minister P. Rajeeve against the bail order.

Venugopal said the Congress had never argued that the tantri should not be arrested if evidence warranted it. “Let the law take its own course. But the eagerness to brand him guilty without presenting evidence in court raises serious questions,” he said, adding that suspicions of a conspiracy emerged only after the court’s observations.

Echoing similar concerns, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan intensified the Opposition’s campaign against the government during his political yatra across the State.

Speaking at Adimali, Satheesan said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) must clearly explain the grounds and evidence that led to the arrest. “The Opposition made its stand clear in the Assembly on January 11, the day after the arrest. The SIT has a responsibility to inform the public what specific offence was committed and what role the tantri allegedly played,” he said.

The Opposition has been boycotting the Assembly, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan and an end to what it alleges is interference by the Chief Minister’s Office in the probe.

Satheesan also hit back at ministers who accused the Opposition of shielding the Tantri and criticising the judiciary. He contended that it was the Law Minister who publicly criticised the court for granting bail.

Both leaders maintained that while no special privilege is sought for the Tantri, he is entitled to the same legal safeguards as any ordinary citizen, and that the SIT must disclose the evidentiary basis of the arrest to restore public confidence.

Of the 13 arrested by the SIT, so far six have got bail, while the bail pleas of the others will be heard in the coming days