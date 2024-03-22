Veteran BJD leader Damodar Rout passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Biju Janata Dal leader Damodar Rout died at a hospital here on Friday. He was 81. Rout is survived by his son Sambit Routray, the BJD MLA of Paradip, and daughter Pritinanda, a corporator of Bhubaneswar. Rout’s wife Snehalata Mohapatra, a retired school teacher, had died earlier.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I am saddened to learn about the demise of senior Biju Janata Dal leader and former minister Damodor Rout. This is an irreparable loss to Odisha politics. His work for the service of the people will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace, and my condolences to the bereaved family members.”

Rout was admitted to the hospital on March 18 after a heart attack and was on a ventilator. He was declared brain dead on Thursday.

A veterinary doctor by profession, Rout was elected for the first time to Odisha Assembly from Ersama constituency of Jagatsinghpur district on Janata Dal ticket in 1977.