VHP to ‘assist’ police in tracing illegal B’desh immigrants

New Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, seeking permission to provide assistance to police in tracing illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants living in the city.

This comes days after the Delhi Police launched a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the city following a directive from the LG Secretariat . In a letter to Saxena, VHP’s Delhi unit secretary Surendra Kumar Gupta wel-comed the move and urged him to allow VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal to assist city police and administration in tracing and identifying Bangladeshi and Rohingya “infiltrators”.

“VHP Indraprastha Prant welcomes the initiative that you have taken to free Delhi from Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. We want this effort to suc-ceed,” he said.