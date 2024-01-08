Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Prime Minister Modi Sets Stage For Economic Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 9 during a two-day visit to his home state. The Prime Minister's visit to Gujarat from January 8 to January 10 is strategically designed to welcome both foreign and domestic investors, marking a significant initiative ahead of the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



PM Modi is scheduled to arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar around 9:30 am on January 9 and will officially kick off the extensive business event later in the day. The event is expected to draw approximately one lakh attendees, including diplomats from 133 nations, chief executives, business leaders, and ministers.



Key details about PM's ambitious Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit:

- The summit, touted as the largest gathering in its biennial history, will feature diverse events such as seminars and conferences covering globally relevant topics like Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Transition towards Sustainability.

- Focus sectors include E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure.

- Notable foreign participants include Microsoft, Nasdaq, Google, Suzuki, and others, with prominent Indian figures like Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and Natarajan Chandrasekaran also attending.

- The summit boasts 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations, with this year's theme being 'Gateway to the Future' and celebrating "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."

With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, PM Modi aims to reassure investors about his pro-business policies, solidify India's reputation as a favorable investment destination, and resonate with the preferences of the contemporary electorate.



During the summit, PM Modi is slated to conduct closed-door meetings with various executives, chair bilateral meetings with world leaders, and engage in an interactive session with CEOs of top global corporations. Additionally, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will leverage the platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.



To ensure the security of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, comprehensive arrangements, including 3-D mapping of venues with drones, decentralised command and control centers, and CCTV cameras at key locations, have been put in place. Gujarat has been a significant recipient of foreign investments, securing approximately $34 billion between 2019 and 2023, ranking as the third-highest among Indian states during that period.



In preparation for the summit, daily hotel room shortages and elevated tariffs for executive-class accommodations have been reported. The convention centre, managed by Leela Palace, where the summit will take place, is undergoing cleaning and repairs, with roads leading to the venue adorned with billboards promoting Gujarat as a premier investment destination, featuring images of Prime Minister Modi.

