Vigilance raid on engineer at 6 places

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Thursday launched simultaneous raids on the properties and office of a government engineer at six locations in three districts in connection with its probe into a disproportionate assets case.

The Vigilance sleuths launched the search operations on the properties of the Assistant Executive Engineer (AAE), Roads and Buildings (R&B), Titlagarh, Dileswar Majhi, following allegations that he amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were conducted by five deputy superintendents of police, eight inspectors, two ASIs and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir, at six places in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bolangir districts, a Vigilance officer said.

During the raids, the anti-corruption department detected four buildings, a market complex, nine high-value plots, Rs 6.57 lakh in cash, 300 grams of gold, bank deposits worth Rs 20 lakh, a car and two motorcycles from his possession. The Rs 6.57 lakh cash was found in a secret chamber below a bed at his Sambalpur residence.