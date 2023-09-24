Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat train inaugurated, here is the schedule and charges applicable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Vijayawada - Chennai Vande Bharat train virtually along with eight other trains. Apart from Vijayawada-Chennai, Hyderabad-Yesvantapur train also launched on Sunday.

According to the railway officials, the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat train will cover a distance of approximately 6 hours and 40 minutes. Departing from Vijayawada at 3.20 pm, the train arrives in Chennai at 10 pm. The train has stops at Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta. It reaches Tenali at 3.49 pm, Ongole at 5.03 pm, Nellore at 6.19 pm, and Renigunta at 8.05 pm.

For the return journey, the train departs from Chennai at 5.30 am and reaches Vijayawada at 12.10 pm. It stops at Renigunta at 7.05 am, Nellore at 8.39 am, Ongole at 10.09 am, and Tenali at 11.21 am.

The fare for a chair car ticket from Vijayawada to Chennai is Rs. 1420, while the executive class fare is Rs. 2690. The ticket prices for the return journey are slightly lower. From Chennai Central to Vijayawada, the AC chair car price is Rs. 1320, and the executive class price is Rs. 2540.

These prices are reduced if catering charges are not included. The chair car ticket price from Vijayawada to Renigunta is Rs. 1175, while the executive chair car price is Rs. 2110. For the return journey, the prices are Rs. 1075 and Rs. 2020, respectively.

Initially, the Vandebharat train between Vijayawada and Chennai was scheduled to start two months ago but was canceled due to technical issues. With the introduction of this train, the residents of Vijayawada now have access to two Vande Bharat services, the other one being the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route.