Viksit UP @ 2047 Campaign: Citizens can now share their suggestions online

Lucknow, September 3

As part of the “Samarth Uttar Pradesh – Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047” campaign, launched with the vision of transforming the state into Viksit Uttar Pradesh by 2047, citizens will now have the opportunity to share their opinions and suggestions with the government directly.

To facilitate this month-long Maha Abhiyan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, inaugurated a dedicated QR code and an online portal during a program held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow. Through these platforms, people are being invited to contribute their ideas for the state’s development actively.

The Chief Minister announced that QR codes will be installed at public places, schools, and colleges, making the process of sharing suggestions simple and accessible. By scanning these codes, citizens can directly register their feedback on the official portal: https://samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in.

Highlighting the process, CM Yogi said, "Subject experts and NITI Aayog will evaluate useful and innovative suggestions, and the best ones will be rewarded at both district and state levels. The initiative aims not only to gather public feedback, but also to ensure its meaningful integration into policymaking for real development."

The program witnessed the participation of over 400 intellectuals, who discussed the action plan of the campaign and emphasized the importance of citizen involvement. The Chief Minister underlined that this drive is more than just an administrative exercise—it is a collective movement to build a prosperous and Viksit Uttar Pradesh with active public participation.