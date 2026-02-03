Violence breaks out between 2 groups at SIR hearing in West Bengal's Malda district school

Kolkata: A dispute erupted in West Bengal's Malda district over who would enter the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing centre first, leading to a huge commotion, police said.

The argument escalated into a physical fight and brawl, during which clothes of few people were torn, police added on Monday.

An elderly woman fell ill as a result of the incident and was admitted to the hospital.

The police later arrived and brought the situation under control.

The incident took place in the English Bazar police station area of ​​Malda district on Monday afternoon.

This incident occurred at the District School premises in English Bazar town of Malda.

It is reported that a large number of people from several village panchayats of English Bazar block had been summoned to this hearing centre.

The queue outside the SIR hearing centre was overcrowded.

Due to the chaotic situation and standing in line for a long time, a woman suddenly fell ill.

The sick woman was quickly rescued and taken to the Malda Medical College and Hospital in a police vehicle.

Razia Bibi, the woman who fell ill, is from booth number 176 in the Narhatta area.

It is alleged that she was summoned for the SIR hearing for three consecutive days.

Her relatives expressed their anger against the Election Commission, alleging harassment in this incident.

Following the incident, a brawl and fight broke out between two groups over who would enter the SIR hearing centre first.

A Trinamool Congress panchayat member was allegedly beaten and his clothes were torn.

A chaotic situation ensued following which the gate of the SIR hearing centre was temporarily closed.

An elderly woman named Reena Bibi, from the Jadupur area, who was standing in line, was injured in the middle of the dispute between the two sides.

She was also sent to Malda Medical College Hospital.

Later, additional police arrived and brought the situation under control.

People, who had come to the hearing centre, accused the police of inaction in this incident.

They alleged that there was a massive crowd in the queue and no proper arrangements had been made.

The situation took a turn for the worse due to the stampede-like situation.

Several villagers, who had come to the SIR hearing centre, became aggressive towards each other right in front of the police.

Although, complaints were verbally lodged with the police officers present, no necessary action was taken.

Asif Iqbal, a Congress member of Jadupur 1 Gram Panchayat in English Bazar block, was injured.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that villagers from the Budhia area of ​​Narhatta Gram Panchayat in the same block were attacked by his followers.

The situation was later brought under control with police intervention.

Meanwhile, on the same day, the district Trinamool Congress leadership submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate demanding an end to the harassment in the SIR process.

The Trinamool delegation included District Trinamool President Abdur Rahim Boxi, State Minister Sabina Yasmin, and other public representatives.



