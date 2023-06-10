Live
- Chidambaram hits out at BJP for 'absolute intolerance to any criticism'
- Apex court to hear plea for cancellation on June 13
- BJP, Congress gears up for election in Madhya Pradesh, launches poll campaign
- Byju’s set to sack 1,000 employees
- Visakhapatnam: MP CM Ramesh inspects arrangements for Amit Shah’s visit
- Tanla set to buy ValueFirst Group
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 June 2023
- Bhagavanth Kesari teaser: Balakrishna's mass aura on screen
- School buses sans fitness cannot ply on roads: RTO
- Stock markets drift lower for 2nd session
Violence in Manipur Continues Three Killed
Three people, including a 67-year-old woman, were killed in an attack on a Kuki village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
New Delhi: Three people, including a 67-year-old woman, were killed in an attack on a Kuki village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
Khoken, a village near Imphal West, was attacked by alleged Meitei militants disguised in army and police uniforms, according to a villager and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum. The police have no suspects at this time.
The ethnic violence in Manipur is concentrated in Kangpokpi, which is mainly inhabited by the Kuki tribe, while Imphal West is dominated by Meiteis. Villages located at the border between the two areas have seen escalating violence since May 3. The conflict has resulted in over 100 fatalities, and over 35,000 have been forced to flee their homes.
Jangpao Touthang (35), Domkhohoi Haokip (67) and Khaimang Guite (57) were identified as the deceased in the latest violence. Ms. Haokip was killed at the local church while praying; her husband was an ex-serviceman.