Violence in Manipur Continues Three Killed

New Delhi: Three people, including a 67-year-old woman, were killed in an attack on a Kuki village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Khoken, a village near Imphal West, was attacked by alleged Meitei militants disguised in army and police uniforms, according to a villager and the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum. The police have no suspects at this time.

The ethnic violence in Manipur is concentrated in Kangpokpi, which is mainly inhabited by the Kuki tribe, while Imphal West is dominated by Meiteis. Villages located at the border between the two areas have seen escalating violence since May 3. The conflict has resulted in over 100 fatalities, and over 35,000 have been forced to flee their homes.

Jangpao Touthang (35), Domkhohoi Haokip (67) and Khaimang Guite (57) were identified as the deceased in the latest violence. Ms. Haokip was killed at the local church while praying; her husband was an ex-serviceman.