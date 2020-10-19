Violent clashes break out at Assam-Mizoram border

New Delhi: Simmering tensions prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, officials said. The clashes took place on the border between the Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam. According to officials, the situation is now under control in the area.

A meeting, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, between the two state representatives will be held on Monday to take stock of the situation, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said. Chief secretaries of the two states will be present in the meeting, he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said he has apprised the Prime Minister's Office and Union Home Ministry about the prevailing situation in the area. Sonowal also telephoned Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and spoke to him on the border incident, stressing on the need to take productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues.

Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts to maintain peace at the inter-state border and extended cooperation, the Assam government said in a statement.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near the Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur, officials said.

Vairengte in Kolasib district is located on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which falls under the Cachar district.