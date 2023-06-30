Violent Outbreak in Manipur Claims Lives of Two Suspected Rioters

Live
During a recent outbreak of violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, two suspected rioters lost their lives and at least five others sustained injuries after engaging in a shootout with security personnel. According to reports, the armed rioters initiated unprovoked firing at Haraothel village.
The army stated that the security forces responded to the situation in a measured manner. Additionally, it is believed that another rioter was killed, but due to intermittent firing at the location, the body has not yet been recovered. Subsequently, members of the community to which the two rioters belonged retrieved their bodies and organized a procession to the residence of Chief Minister Biren N Singh.
The protestors, primarily consisting of women, openly challenged the police to detain them, demonstrating their fearlessness. They took further action by setting tires on fire on the road, obstructing police movement. As the police intervened to prevent the protestors from advancing towards Singh's residence, the situation turned violent. Eyewitnesses reported that the police deployed tear gas shells and resorted to a lathi charge in order to disperse the crowd.
Meanwhile, as a preventive step, authorities increased the presence of police personnel in the city. Earlier in the day, Assam Rifles units were stationed at the National Sports University and K Munlai village due to sporadic gunfire from automatic weapons originating from various directions towards Haraothel village.
Additionally, an official reported that unidentified gunmen fired indiscriminately during the early hours of Thursday and again in the evening. Providing specifics about the morning incident, the official Twitter account of the army operating in the area mentioned that armed rioters initiated unprovoked firing at 5:30 am.