Virtual help desk to facilitate Co-WIN registrations launched

Hyderabad: Hindustan Petroleum(HP) India in collaboration with Jubilant Bhartia Foundation (JBF) launched a national toll-free number to ease registration on the Co-WIN portal.

The service will help people who have restricted or no access to smartphones or internet and are dependent on others to register on their behalf. With a multi-lingual helpdesk, assistance will be initially available in four languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada and more regional languages will be added soon.

"This initiative will help many people, especially those who do not have easy internet access or digital skills, to register themselves on Co-WIN and eventually get vaccinated. Our aim is to help millions of such people across the country, secure the government mandated registration on the Co-WIN portal in the easiest possible way", said Ketan Patel, MD, HP India Market.