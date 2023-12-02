Vistara Flight Diversions And Delhi's Persistent Air Quality Woes

In a recent development, Vistara made an operational adjustment by diverting Flight UK906, originally scheduled for Delhi from Ahmedabad, to remain in Ahmedabad due to adverse weather conditions. Similarly, Flight UK954, en route from Mumbai to Delhi, was redirected to Jaipur in response to poor visibility and unfavorable weather conditions at the Delhi airport.



Simultaneously, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi persists in the 'Very Poor' category. Commuters expressed concerns about the impact of pollution on their health, citing instances of children experiencing coughing fits. Rahul Sachdeva, a local resident, emphasized the adverse effects on outdoor activities, stating, "I came here with my daughter for segway. The fun would have doubled if the pollution was less. We are having breathing issues due to pollution. Children are coughing."

The AQI readings for various locations in Delhi were reported as follows: Anand Vihar at 388, Ashok Vihar at 386, Lodhi Road at 349, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 366.

Earlier in the week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the lifting of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-3 in the national capital. However, Rai underscored the government's unwavering commitment to strictly enforce Grap-1 and Grap-2. The categorization of air quality is based on the AQI, with values ranging from 0 to 100 considered 'good,' 100 to 200 labeled as 'moderate,' 200 to 300 categorized as 'poor,' 300 to 400 denoted as 'very poor,' and 400 to 500 or above classified as ‘severe.’ This move aims to address the escalating pollution concerns and safeguard public health in Delhi.