‘Vote chor gaddi chhod’ campaign ends, Cong holds flag hoisting

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress organised a flag-hoisting ceremony and training session in Jaipur to mark the completion of the “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” signature campaign in the state on Wednesday.

The event also included a training programme under the Systematic Identification and Removal (SIR) campaign being run by the Election Commission to prevent vote theft.

The programme was attended by State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, former State President CP Joshi, BD Kalla, among other Congress MPs, MLA candidates, district presidents, and Assembly-wise coordinators.

Addressing the gathering, Dotasra accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to steal votes across the country to seize power, a practice repeatedly exposed by Rahul Gandhi during the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that the BJP was using the SIR process to deny voting rights to the poor, Dalits, and minorities, particularly in Bihar.

Dotasra informed that the Congress has appointed Booth Level Executives (BLEs) at all 52,439 polling booths in Rajasthan to ensure that no voter is deprived of their right to vote. He urged party workers to go door-to-door, verify voter details, and assist new voters with enrollment.

Referring to the Anta Assembly by-election, he accused the BJP of using police pressure to disrupt Congress activities, but said Congress workers will not allow the BJP’s plans to succeed.

Highlighting the success of the campaign, Dotasra said that over 15 lakh people across Rajasthan have signed the memorandum under the “Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod” movement, which will now be submitted to the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He also announced that a mega rally will be held in New Delhi in the last week of November to culminate the campaign. Former CM Ashok Gehlot, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, and C.P. Joshi also addressed the meeting.