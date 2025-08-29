'Voter Adhikar Yatra' to conclude in Patna with a procession

Patna: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday disclosed that Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar will conclude on September 1 with a "huge procession" in the State capital. Khera, who heads the party's media and publicity department, addressed a press conference. "The Yatra has been like a religious pilgrimage in which people of all faiths are taking part."

"On September 1, it will conclude with a procession in which our leaders will march from Gandhi Maidan in Patna to Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. It will not be the end, but the beginning of a new Yatra (journey) towards protecting our democracy", he said. Earlier, the party had said a rally was planned at Gandhi Maidan on the day.

Responding to a question, Khera said, "The people of the country have been distracted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rhetoric for long. But they are now fed up. Hence, we are confident that the slogan 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' will have a greater impact than 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' (coined by Gandhi in 2019 when BJP-led NDA swept Lok Sabha polls)".

Khera also charged RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with "trying to give cover fire to Modi" by suggesting that people switch from soft drinks, set to be costlier following hike in tariffs by the US, to 'shikanji'.