Voting underway in Bihar bypolls

Patna: Voting was underway on Saturday for two Assembly seats in Bihar amid tight security arrangements, according to election officials.

A total of 17 candidates are in the fray for the two seats in Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) and Tarapur (Munger).

Polling began at 7 a.m., and will end at 4 p.m.

On the direction of the Election Commission, in Kusheshwar Asthan, the district administration has deployed paramilitary forces.

As the 60 booths of the Constituency fall under flood affected areas, the administration has arranged 30 boats to carry out patrolling. Besides, 80 tractors are on patrol in the dry areas.

"We have deployed an adequate number of paramilitary forces at every polling booth. Besides, we have also formed a dedicated control room for complaints from the public," said Shri Thiyagrajan SM, the District Magistrate of Darbhanga.

"We have also deployed 17 quick response teams and 102 bike riders on both sides of the Kosi river to prevent any kind of rigging or mischief.

"We have taken preventive actions against persons having criminal records. At least 23 persons were sent out of the district under the 'Taripar' provision. Besides, action has also been taken against 40,800 persons under 107 of the CrPC Act. An FIR was also lodged against three persons, including the RJD district president," he added.

In Tarapur, the constituency has 406 polling booths where paramilitary forces have been deployed.

The constituency has 3,27,242 eligible voters.

There are 52 polling booths in Tarapur falling under Naxal affected areas.

The district administration has sealed borders at five places.